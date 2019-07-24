× Man wanted in northern MI found in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who was wanted in northern Michigan was found in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening.

Authorities say 34-year-old Randy Smith was arrested Wednesday after leaving the scene of a crash several days ago in Cadillac. When troopers arrived at the scene of the July 19 crash, they found a truck without anyone inside.

When they searched the vehicle, they found a loaded pistol inside that allegedly belonged to Smith. The Wexford County prosecutor then authorized several weapons charges against Smith, who is a convicted felon who authorities said was potentially dangerous.

On Wednesday, he was arrested without incident after being tracked down by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Smith is expected to be arraigned Thursday.