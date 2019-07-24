Mission Field wiffleball tournament bigger and better in 4th year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- It was the fourth annual Mission Field wiffle ball tournament held on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Augustyn residence on the southwest side of Grand Rapids. The tournament was the largest to date with over 200 kids and 40 teams in attendance. Once again, the event was held for an outstanding cause as the players and teams donated their used baseball gear and equipment to Haiti.

"Our youngest son is from Haiti," field owner and tournament founder, Mark Augustyn said, "so we just turned this tournament into something that can do good with kids having fun, so play wiffle ball but they bring their used gear."

Over the past few years, the event has helped send over 1,000 items to Haiti to help promote baseball. The young players are even getting behind the cause as well.

"It's incredible," 12-year old Drew Duthler said, "to see where this started and what they're doing it for, it's just great."

Mark Augustyn and his family leave the field, located in their backyard, open to the community to play on during the summer.

"You know a lot of people here but the people you don't know, it's still fun," 12-year old Zach Velzen added, "there's a ton of teams and it's fun Mr. Augustyn is doing this for all of us."

The tournament continues to bring young kids together from around our community and other states as well.

"It's just fun to be here and play with your friends you meet new people and it's a good cause to do it for," added 11-year old Jacob Petz.