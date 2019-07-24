Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. From a paper mill to a hopping hangout, the State of Michigan has approved $30 million to help redevelop the Vicksburg Paper Mill.

The project includes a hotel and residential space as well as areas for micro-breweries, a beer garden, and public green space.

It's estimated it could bring in more than 200 jobs to the area.

The owners, Paper City Development LLC, will be putting $80 million into the project.

The mill has been vacant since it closed in 2001, and is expected to be completed in 2021.

2. Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo is celebrating Christmas in July with a free, family event.

On Friday, families can cath "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" on the big screen.

There will be two showings to choose from, plus there will be all your favorite Christmas activities from cookie decorating to pictures with Santa.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This marks the beginning of ticket sales to the auditorium's Grinch musical taking place in November.

3. Don't leave your dog home the next time you go Morel Mushroom hunting. Your dog could actually help you in your search!

West Michigan K9 in West Olive has figured out how to train them to sniff them out.

They say since the mushrooms have such a unique scent, the dogs will easily find morels.

If you're interested, West Michigan K9 has courses beginning in September that will teach your dog to do this.

4. Move over wine and chocolate, wine and Cheez-Its seem to be the winning combo.

Kellogg has seen the Tweets praising the apparently magic combination, and they're on top of it!

The company is offering a combo Cheez-It and wine box. They're teaming up with boxed wine company House Wine to make it happen, but for a limited time only.

Find the new product on the House Wine website starting at 5 p.m. Thursday for $25.

5. Another popular food pairing, Yoplait and Hershey's will soon release a Cookies N' Cream Go-Gurt.

The cookie-yogurt combination is being made in tube form, so it's easy to fit in kids' lunchboxes or as an on-the-go snack.

The product hasn't yet made its way fully into the mainstream grocery retail, but it's popping up in Meijer. It's also showing up on the same-day grocery delivery web site company, Instacart.