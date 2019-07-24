Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Ottawa Co. crash

Posted 11:03 PM, July 24, 2019, by

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday night after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened around 8:53 p.m. on Lakeshore Drive near Quincy Street in Park Township, near Holland.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was going north on Lakeshore Drive at a high speed before going off the right side of the road, hitting a large rock and re-entering the roadway, where the motorcycle and its driver came to rest.

The motorcycle may have made contact with a black SUV before going off the road, but that is unknown at this time.

Investigators said the SUV was going north before making a U-turn near the crash sight and leaving the area on southbound Lakeshore Drive. Authorities aren’t sure if the driver was aware the crash happened.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Lakeshore Drive is closed while emergency responders investigate the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.