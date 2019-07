× No injuries in crash on I-196 ramp to Market Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police say a driver escaped injuries after their car veered off the I-196 ramp to Market Street and into a ditch.

It happened around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman was not injured in the incident and a wrecker has arrived to pull the car out.

The lanes of the ramp are now back open.