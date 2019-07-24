Phillies blank Tigers 4-0

Posted 4:50 PM, July 24, 2019, by

DETROIT, MI - JULY 24: Center fielder JaCoby Jones #21 of the Detroit Tigers can't get to a triple hit by Rhys Hoskins of the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Comerica Park on July 24, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Vince Velasquez pitched impressively into the sixth inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Detroit Tigers 4-0 Wednesday to finish a quick two-game sweep.

The Phillies won the series opener 3-2 in 15 innings in a game that ended shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. The teams returned to the field for an afternoon game, and Velasquez (3-5) outdueled Jordan Zimmermann.

J.T. Realmuto and Nick Williams homered for Philadelphia, which has won five of six.

Bryce Harper had the day off for the Phillies, but they didn’t need much offense. Velasquez allowed four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine.

Zimmermann (0-8) allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. Detroit is 8-35 since the start of June.

Realmuto opened the scoring in the fourth with a solo shot, his 12th homer of the season. Then Philadelphia added three more runs the following inning.

Williams opened the fifth with a homer, and Cesar Hernandez added an RBI double. Rhys Hoskins hit a run-scoring single to make it 4-0, chasing Zimmermann.

Velasquez was in a jam in the second but struck out Gordon Beckham with the bases loaded to end the inning. He left in the sixth with two on and two out. Ranger Suarez, the first of three Philadelphia relievers, struck out Christin Stewart to end that threat.

