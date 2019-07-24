Position player pitching: Bombers outfielder Trace Peterson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Bombers outfielder Trace Peterson took over on the mound in the eighth inning on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader against Kalamazoo. Peterson pitched a scoreless inning, topping out at 55 MPH on the radar gun.

"I'm not a pitcher and I haven't really pitched much," Peterson laughed, "my goal is just to throw strikes and lob it in there, whatever gets the job done."

Peterson also played in the field on Wednesday morning of an eventual loss going 2-for-3 at the plate before being told the news.

"I had my last at bat, flew out to left field and they told me I was going out to pitch," Peterson added. "I just go out and do it I guess, I'm throwing 55 miles per hour it shouldn't be that hard to throw it over the plate."