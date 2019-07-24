Reward offered for tips on 2018 assault in Fruitport

FRUITPORT, Mich. — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information on a random assault that happened last year in Fruitport.

A woman was assaulted last November outside of her home near the intersection of Jensen and Cloverville roads. She told police she was walking to get her mail when a small gold vehicle pulled into the driveway.

A man got out of the vehicle, chased after her and assaulted her before she was able to get away and run into her home. The suspect was described as a white man between 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4 who weighed about 225 pounds. He was wearing black clothing, brown boots, a ski mask and gloves during the incident.

The reward is being offered to anyone who can provide information leading to an arrest and conviction. Tips can be submitted to the Fruitport Police Department at 231-865-8477 or Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME.