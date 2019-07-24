× SB US-131 backed up due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Several vehicles were involved in a crash just before the evening rush.

MDOT tells FOX 17 that at least eight vehicles were involved in the crash just before 4 p.m. on the southbound side of US-131, south of Ann Street. The left and center lanes were blocked, leaving just the right lane and the exit lane to Leonard Street.

The southbound lanes have since reopened.

Another minor two vehicle crash happened in the northbound lanes at about the same spot.

No injuries have been reported.