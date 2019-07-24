Upcoming weekend events with WMTA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you are looking for fun activities for the family this weekend, the West Michigan Tourist Association joined us in studio to break down some upcoming events:

KIA Summer Art Camps

● One more chance for a week of art camps at the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts!

● All summer campers will tour the museum with their teachers, then return to the art studios to pursue their two and three-dimensional artistic endeavors. All materials are provided.

● Art camps for Grades 1-5 are available in full or half days (morning or afternoon). Each session is five days, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm. Please send lunch for a supervised one-hour lunch period.

● Mixed Media Art Camps for ages 11-16. This camp will provide the opportunity for young artists to work with a variety of mediums and instructors. The session is five days, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 4 pm. Please send lunch for a one-hour supervised lunch period.

● New schedule for Fall camps & classes posted as well.

Boyne City Pirate Fest

● August 8-11th

● The Invasion: Pirates invade Treasure Town, USA by way of a massive flotilla. Bear witness behind Sunset Park in Boyne City as the pirates begin their search for the treasure!

● Family Movie Night: The Princess Bride in the Entertainment Tent. “It’s inconceivable!” Bring a camp chair or throw down a blanket.

● PirateFest Parade: The Lake street route will begin at SOBO and end at Veterans Park.

● FaygoLand Kids Area in Old City Park: Petting zoo, bounce house, book mobile, BC Rocks treasure hunt, kids crafts, live music, face painting and more!

● Haunted Pirate River Ride: Explore the Boyne River in an unforgettable raft ride bound to make the whole family shiver their timbers.

● Pirates, mermaids and buskers all day throughout Boyne City. Tommy Tropic’s Busker Mania is a family must-see fer sure!

● The Battle of Boyne River: The townsfolk gather in Old City Park and lead a march to drive the pirates out, but not before a zany re-enactment of The Famous Battle of The Boyne River ensues.

● And much more!

Great Lakes Surf Festival

● After a highly successful inaugural event, the Great Lakes SurfFestival is planning to hold their second annual event on Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

● For 2019, event goers will be able to learn how to surf, paddleboard and kayak, along with practicing yoga directly on the beach. Music, food, and a raffle will also take place. Several surfboards and paddleboards will be given away along with a trip to Costa Rica.

● No waves? No problem! The Great Lakes Surf Festival in conjunction with Tommy’s Boats of Grand Rapids will be making artificial waves. Tommy’s Boats will be able to generate waist high waves to simulate ocean waves. These conditions will be ideal for those seeking a gentle way to learn a variety of boardsports.

● While this event promises to be a board rider’s nirvana, one of the most appealing aspects of participating in this festival will be the opportunity to camp directly on the beach, just a few steps from the water. Tent camping, at a specified section of Pere Marquette Beach, will be available for the nights of Friday, August 16th and Saturday August 17th.

West Michigan Photo Contest

● Now’s your chance to show off your best West Michigan photos!

● Submit them to our West Michigan photo contest by this Friday, and the top fifty will be posted for public voting next week on our West Michigan Facebook page.

● Grand Prize: Photo featured on the cover of the 2020 West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide, determined by WMTA judges.

● First Place: Photo featured inside the 2020 West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide; $100 Gift Card to Michigan State Parks; One night stay at Embassy Suites Grand Rapids Downtown; Copy of “365: A Year in the Photographic Lives of Todd & Brad Reed” photo book by Todd & Brad Reed Photography; Family four-pack to the Grand Rapids Public Museum (includes general admission, planetarium shows, and carousel rides); Four tickets to Michigan’s Adventure, Muskegon. Determined by popular vote

● Second Place: Photo featured inside the 2020 West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide; Overnight stay at Indigo Bluffs RV Park & Resort, Empire; Family Pack (admission for two adults and two children) to Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Grand Rapids; Four tickets to Michigan’s Adventure, Muskegon. Determined by popular vote

● Third Place: Photo featured inside the 2020 West Michigan Carefree Travel Guide; Four tickets to Michigan’s Adventure, Muskegon; Four-pack admission pass to Lewis Farms and Petting Zoo, New Era; A family tour and ice cr