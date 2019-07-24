× Woman shot in Kzoo domestic violence incident; suspect arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man is facing charges after a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

Police say the victim walked into a hospital just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying that she had been shot while walking on N Westnedge Avenue.

Officers quickly determined the shooting did not happen while she was walking but actually happened at a home in the 400 block of W Frank Street.

Once they got to the home, they found several witnesses, evidence of a shooting, and the firearm used.

Officers determined that the shooting was actually a domestic violence incident and the victim’s companion who showed up to the hospital with her was arrested.

The suspect, a 53-year old Kalamazoo resident, was lodged at Kalamazoo County Jail on numerous charges, including domestic assault, 3rd offense, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.