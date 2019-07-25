Autonomous shuttles hit downtown Grand Rapids streets

Posted 1:33 PM, July 25, 2019, by
The Grand Rapids Autonomous Vehicle Initiative

The Grand Rapids Autonomous Vehicle Initiative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids has a new way of getting around downtown.

Four electric, self-driving shuttles are now cruising downtown streets.  While the shuttles are autonomous, there is a “driver” inside when they are on the streets.

The shuttles can seat six people and will move people around the DASH West Route which goes through downtown, the west side and the Heartside Business District.  Rides are also free.  The shuttles will run Tuesdays through Fridays from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. A shuttle should arrive for pickup every four to six minutes.

There are 20 passenger stops on the 3.2 mile loops. The shuttles navigate themselves through 30 traffic lights and 12 turns.  The maximum speed for the shuttles is 25 mph.

The “Grand Rapids Autonomous Vehicle Initiative” will be used in the city through summer of 2020. If you use the service, you are encouraged to post your experience on social media using the hashtag #AVGR.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.