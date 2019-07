Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A tail-wagging good time is happening at Pet-A-Pawlooza on Saturday.

Over 35 vendors will be selling pet-related goods and services. Plus there will be animal shelters with dogs available for adoption.

Activities include food, face painting, and a silent auction.

All the fun will take place at the US Army Reserve, located at 3870 3 Mile Road North West.

The event is free to attend from 12-5 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.