Deputies: Woman wore stolen dentures to meet probation officer

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An Indiana woman reportedly showed up to a meeting with a probation officer wearing somebody else’s dentures.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, a woman reported her dentures stolen Monday and said Joann Childers had not only taken the teeth but was also sporting the stolen smile.

The same day, a deputy had a meeting with Childers in which he noticed she was wearing dentures that were clearly not hers, the post said.

On Wednesday, deputies located Childers at her home and spoke to her about the stolen teeth. While there, they reportedly spotted the dentures in question – easily identified by the victim’s name written on them.

Childers is facing theft charges, and the dentures have been recovered.