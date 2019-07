× Fire at paper plant believed to have started in shredder

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is investigating after a fire at a plant which processes recycled paper.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday at J. Rettenmaier USA, 1615 Vanderbilt Avenue in Portage.

Firefighters say the fire started in a shredder on top of the building’s roof.

The fire did about $10,000 in damage and was under control in about 30 minutes.