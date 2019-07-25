× Grand Haven woman finds snake in car

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — It’s one thing to see a snake outside but imagine opening your car and seeing one in there?

That’s what happened to a woman from Grand Haven this week.

Keeghan Buffum says she was unpacking her daughter’s things after coming back from vacation in Pennsylvania. When she opened the door she saw a snake was sitting in the trunk.

It quickly hid and for about 24 hours she couldn’t find it. The worst part, she still had a full day of things she needed to get done.

“I had to run errands, like a coffee stop, I came [home], and then last night on my way home, stopped at the gas station and had to put gas in my car, all with this snake in my car somewhere not having any idea where it was,” Buffum, said.

Talk about a tense drive.

Though we are happy to report that Keeghan found the snake on the floor of her car Thursday. She was able to get it out and it slithered away safely.

As for what type of snake? Keeghan is not sure but her family is pretty confident it’s harmless.