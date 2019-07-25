Healing Garden launches for Kent Co. abuse victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Everyday the Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County handles three to four new cases of child sexual abuse.

To help the victims, the center is launching a healing garden for victims.

On Thursday, July 25 there is a picnic and planting event from 6-8 p.m. at the center, 2855 Michigan St. NE, in Grand Rapids.

The space will be for children who have experienced the trauma of sexual abuse will be able to benefit from the therapeutic elements of nature.

There will be native plantings, flowing water, and even a drum circle to provide sensory stimulation, which research shows has a positive impact on healing from trauma.

