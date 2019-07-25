Healing Garden launches for Kent Co. abuse victims

Posted 9:04 AM, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:05AM, July 25, 2019

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Everyday the Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County handles three to four new cases of child sexual abuse.

To help the victims, the center is launching a healing garden for victims.

On Thursday, July 25 there is a picnic and planting event from 6-8 p.m. at the center, 2855 Michigan St. NE, in Grand Rapids.

The space will be for children who have experienced the trauma of sexual abuse will be able to benefit from the therapeutic elements of nature.

There will be native plantings, flowing water, and even a drum circle to provide sensory stimulation, which research shows has a positive impact on healing from trauma.

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.