GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- We are working to learn more about a heavy police presence on Grand Rapids' northwest side.

Police surrounded a home around 3 a.m. Thursday after a suicidal man threatened his mother with a long gun at a home near the intersection of Bridge Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

Negotiators with the SWAT team are being called in to try and get the man out of the home.

We have a crew on see working to get more information and will bring you the latest as we get it.