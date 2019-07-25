× Kalamazoo art project turns citizens into photographers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new public art project in Kalamazoo is turning regular people into instant photographers.

City Snaps is a summer public art project where disposable cameras have been placed all throughout the downtown area. Look for bags and then read the instructions and have fun.

Anna Lee Roeder, the project coordinator, says the effort has been popular so far.

“Really, we’re trying to encourage the inner artist in any person walking by,” Roeder said.

There are 10 bags filled with cameras around Kalamazoo. All you have to do is to remember to put the camera back. More cameras are being restocked all the time.

Kalamazoo Institute for the Arts student Lille Forte says its a fun project for the city.

“I feel like it’s so fitting to the city we live in,” Forte said. “I feel like there are so many artists and so many opportunities that come with these cameras for sure.”

The project is expected to end next week. Roeder says she’ll have about 400 images to go through then and she can’t wait to put them all on display in 10 utility boxes.

They will be unveiled by October. More images will be posted at the Kalamazoo Public Library.