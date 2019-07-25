Kalamazoo Twp. woman carjacked; vehicle found in Illinois

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was arrested in Calumet City, Illinois after allegedly carjacking a Kalamazoo Township woman Wednesday.

The incident started Wednesday morning in the 1000 block of Craft Street, according to township police. They say a woman had parked her 2015 Nissan in her driveway and was getting things out of the car when a man with a handgun approached her. He demanded her car keys and then took off with the car.

About eight hours later, police spotted the vehicle in Calumet City and started chasing it. The vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and the driver was taken into custody after a foot chase.

The suspect is described as a 22-year-old man from Dolton, Illinois. He is being held on multiple charges in Illinois.

The Kalamazoo Twp. woman was not injured.