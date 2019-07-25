Listen to the Music of Motown at GR Symphony’s Picnic Pops

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The music will be just as amazing as the view as the Grand Rapids Symphony performs their third concert of the season for the 25th season of Picnic Pops.

"Dancing in the Street – Music of Motown" will feature tributes to Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, and Michael Jackson. Singer Michael Lynche, a finalist in Season 9 of American Idol, and singer Shayna Steele will be performing alongside the symphony.

Grand Rapids Symphony’s “Dancing in the Street – Music of Motown” will take place at Cannonsburg Ski Area on July 25 and 26.

Gates open at 5:45 and the performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets in advance start at $20 adults, $5 students for lawn seats.

All tickets are $5 more the day of the show.

Call (616) 454-9451 or go online to GRSymphony.org.