Memorial golf outing to benefit West Michigan Miracle League

WEST MICHIGAN --We are just a few weeks away from an annual golf outing to raise money for the West Michigan Miracle League.

The Bryce Thomas Memorial Foundation is hosting its annual Bryce’s Memorial Golf Outing on Friday, August 16 at Scott Lake Golf Course in Comstock Park at 9:00 a.m.

Thomas was a 2017 West Ottawa high school graduate who committed suicide in January 2018.

He loved baseball and kids with special needs, so the Foundation has selected the West Michigan Miracle League to receive all proceeds from the golf outing.

