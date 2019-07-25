Miller Auditorium celebrating Christmas in July with free event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miller Auditorium in Kalamazoo is celebrating Christmas in July with a free, family event on Friday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. families can watch "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" on their big screen in the auditorium, decorate cookies, play "snowball toss", color, and take photos with Santa.

There will be two showings of the film at 10:30 and 11:30.

The event celebrates the beginning of ticket sales for Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. People attending the event will have a chance to buy tickets to the show, happening in November. Plus the first 100 people to purchase tickets will get a free Grinch Christmas ornament.

For more information, call Miller Auditorium at (269)-387-2300, or visit MillerAuditorium.com.