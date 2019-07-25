Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Enjoy a sweet treat while helping local kids in the community. Dairy Queen is having its Miracle Treat Day!

For each Blizzard sold, the chain will donate $1 or more to local children's Miracle Network hospitals. In the West Michigan area, it's Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

It's all happening from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All Dairy Queen locations in West Michigan are participating.

2. Live entertainment and lots of food will be on tap as the Taste of Grand Rapids takes place on Friday.

The annual event, happening at John Ball Park, features a wide variety of food from countless local restaurants. Among them are Nothing Bundt Cakes, Slows Bar BQ, and Tacos El Cuando, plus many more.

Admission to the event is free, but patrons will need to buy food tickets to enjoy dishes from each restaurant.

It all gets started at the park on Friday at 3 p.m.

3. Temps have cooled off in West Michigan, but the heat is so bad in Europe that Notre Dame's ceiling could collapse.

Temperatures in Paris are forecast to exceed 100 degrees today, and it could last several days.

The cathedral's Chief architect says the ceilings are still saturated with water from firefighters, and the heat could dry the walls too quickly, possibly causing them to collapse.

So far, sensors placed around the cathedral have not indicated any movement.

France's president hopes to finish rebuilding before hosting the 2024 Olympics.

4. It's the most aggravating time of the year, but it's not the holidays. According to a new OnePoll study, examining moms and dads of children ages 5-18, over 50 percent say the back-to-school season is the most stressful time of their year.

Researches say there's a lot of keeping parents up at night. Top worries include if their kid will get a good teacher, how expensive all the back-to-school items are going to be, their kid's overall safety while away from home, and if their child will be able to make friends.

The study also found it takes the average parent over two weeks once school starts back up to finally calm down.

5. Ever want to take a nap during work? There's an office desk that might be able to help.

It's a new multipurpose furniture piece serving as a desk for normal office hours. Then when it's time for a nap, swipe the items off the desk, slide the top backward and fold out a mattress at the bottom.

Then lay down and watch TV on a tucked away screen.

Unfortunately for nappers, the desk is just a prototype for now.