Nessel: Customer credits for outages should be automatic

Posted 7:14 PM, July 25, 2019, by

Attorney General Dana Nessel

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says utility customers should automatically get a credit on their bill if they go without power for too long.

People can get a $25 credit if their power isn’t restored in five days or in certain other situations. Nessel says the burden shouldn’t be on customers to request the credit, especially now that smart meters have been deployed by DTE Electric and Consumers Energy.

Nessel wrote a letter to the Michigan Public Service Commission Thursday. She also asked the regulatory body to consider boosting the credit above $25 to “more reflect the cost borne by customers.”

The commission’s chairwoman, Sally Talberg, notes staff recently recommended looking at automatic service credits. She says she looks forward to working with Nessel and others to update the rules.

