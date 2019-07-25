× Police investigating shot fired at Holland apartment

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police are investigating Thursday after a shot was fired at an apartment complex in Holland.

Police were called around 10:45 a.m. at Bay Pointe Apartments at 791 E 16th St.

Upon arrival, investigators received conflicting information and have determined one shot was fired. Officers eventually located one of the vehicles involved but said the people inside weren’t cooperative.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Police are still working to determine what led up to the incident and exactly what happened.