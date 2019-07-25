Police investigating shot fired at Holland apartment
HOLLAND, Mich. — Police are investigating Thursday after a shot was fired at an apartment complex in Holland.
Police were called around 10:45 a.m. at Bay Pointe Apartments at 791 E 16th St.
Upon arrival, investigators received conflicting information and have determined one shot was fired. Officers eventually located one of the vehicles involved but said the people inside weren’t cooperative.
Nobody was injured in the incident. Police are still working to determine what led up to the incident and exactly what happened.
3 comments
bob
Holland is a dangerous place to live and the mayor is concerned about a drag show??
j cool
Holland is dangerous? The mayor was concerned about a drag show? Interesting what some people take away from reading the same stories as i.
j cool
People think they heard gun shots all the time now. We used to slap 2 2×4’s together to emulate gun fire and someone one call police on occasion. Next thing you know, it will be illegal to make noises similar to those that a gun makes. I notice it doesnt mention whether police found any “proof” of gun fire. Like, for instance, a shell casing.