Police investigating shot fired at Holland apartment

Posted 3:42 PM, July 25, 2019, by

Police investigating a report of shots fired on July 25, 2019 in Holland, Mich.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Police are investigating Thursday after a shot was fired at an apartment complex in Holland.

Police were called around 10:45 a.m. at Bay Pointe Apartments at 791 E 16th St.

Upon arrival, investigators received conflicting information and have determined one shot was fired. Officers eventually located one of the vehicles involved but said the people inside weren’t cooperative.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Police are still working to determine what led up to the incident and exactly what happened.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments

    • j cool

      Holland is dangerous? The mayor was concerned about a drag show? Interesting what some people take away from reading the same stories as i.

      Reply
  • j cool

    People think they heard gun shots all the time now. We used to slap 2 2×4’s together to emulate gun fire and someone one call police on occasion. Next thing you know, it will be illegal to make noises similar to those that a gun makes. I notice it doesnt mention whether police found any “proof” of gun fire. Like, for instance, a shell casing.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.