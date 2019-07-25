Proud 4-H members show off animals at Ottawa Co. Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have a teen or tween, it’s their special day on Thursday at the Ottawa County Fair!

From Fear Factor to a bike raffle, talent contest and beyond, they’ll want to take part in all of the fun.

Just beyond the vibrant colored midway rides and aromatic food stands at the Ottawa County Fair, is the hustling and bustling inside barns. One of the big attractions and draws to the fair the many families who partake in 4-H.

We met up with Myra who is proudly showing off her steer, Kepler, that she has worked very hard with for several months. Her brother, Johnathan, could barely get a word in without his ewe lamb, Sedona, chiming in. The brother and sister duo have been a part of 4-H for 11 years. Myra explained how she has to wash “Kep” every day, brush him and feed him. Not to mention, you will catch Myra taking Kep for walks!

Grace is a 4-H leader who said there are more than hundreds of kids with several clubs that show competitively. Sure, 4H is fun but kids are learning leadership skills and gaining some great confidence.

The fair wraps up on Saturday, July 27. To find a full list of details and events, follow them on Facebook.