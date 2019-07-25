× Purchase ice cream at Dairy Queen, help kids at Helen DeVos Children’s hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Thursday, July 25 you can enjoy a sweet treat while helping local kids in your community.

Dairy Queen is hosting its Miracle Treat Day. For each blizzard sold, the chain will donate $1 or more to local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, which in our case is Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The deal runs from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday.

All Dairy Queen locations in West Michigan are participating.