Saugatuck deer appears during engagement photo shoot

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The deer in Saugatuck known for getting close and personal with people crashed a couple’s engagement photo shoot.

Dori Castignola and Austin Swiercz were the latest people who got to meet the deer after it showed up while they were taking photos.

The deer has also been spotted at an engagement and at the beach over the July 4 weekend.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has advised everyone to stay away from the deer so it can remain wild. Officers are monitoring the deer and said they would consider tranquilizing it and relocating it if behavior changes.

