× Slay plans to ‘dominate’ on the field despite contract unhappiness

ALLEN PARK, Mich — Lions cornerback Darius Slay does not plan to let his contract situation impact his performance on the field.

“It’s not going to impact nothing” Slay said Thursday as the team opened training camp. “I’m going out there to dominate! I play for the name on the back of my jersey and this organization and my teammates so it ain’t never going to stop me from what I’m going to do on the field.”

Slay has 2 years left on his contract and no guaranteed money. He did not report to voluntary offseason workouts or mandatory minicamp.

Slay is on the non-football injury list and did some light walk through activities on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Damon Harrison also has two years left and his unhappy with his deal. Like Slay, Harrison skipped offseason activities but has reported for training camp and is on the non-football injury list.