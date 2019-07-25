Summer Birthday Celebrations with Chef Char

Watermelon Cake with Stabilized Whipped Cream

Watermelon Cake Ingredients:

1 large seedless watermelon

Watermelon Cake Directions:

1. Cut off the stem end and the top of a seedless watermelon.

2. Slice the remaining watermelon into 3 even round sections.

3. Slice the rind off the watermelon, leaving 3 sections of whole, peeled watermelon

4. Using the 2 most evenly peeled round sections, prepare a 2 layered-looking cake (placing the smaller round section on top of the larger round section) and reserve the third section to use for cut out pieces for decoration. Use dowels or skewers to hold the layered watermelon piece in place for the cake.

5. Cut out stars or hearts or whatever shapes desired from the third section of watermelon. Place on skewers or use for decoration along the edges of the finished watermelon cake.

6. Prepare the stabilized whipped cream for frosting and decorate.

Stabilized Whipped Cream Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons water, heated

1 teaspoon unflavored powdered gelatin

2 cups chilled heavy cream

2 Tablespoons powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Stabilized Whipped Cream Directions:

To make 4 cups of stabilized whipped cream in advance, sprinkle 1 teaspoon of unflavored powdered gelatin over 2 tablespoons of water in a microwave-safe bowl and let it stand for 3 minutes. Microwave the mixture in 5-second increments until the gelatin is dissolved and liquefied. Whip 2 cups of chilled heavy cream (along with 2 Tablespoons of powdered sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract, if desired) in a stand mixer, staying on low speed until small bubbles form and then increasing the speed to medium. When the beaters begin to leave a trail in the cream, slowly pour in the gelatin mixture and then increase the speed to high and continue to beat until soft peaks form. Transfer to a piping bag with tip, if desired. If well covered, the whipped cream will retain its moisture and airiness for up to 24 hours.

Decorate whipped cream frosted watermelon cake with choice of fruit, nuts or candy sprinkles. You can use sliced almonds, pineapple cut outs, strawberries, blueberries, star fruit, blackberries, raspberries, kiwi, colorful cupcake sprinkles or any other decorative item desired.

