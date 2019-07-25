Suspects sought in Montcalm Co. robbery

Posted 8:52 PM, July 25, 2019, by
Montcalm-County-Sheriff-Office

CATO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for three men who robbed a sporting goods store in Montcalm County.

It happened around 5:34 p.m. at Tamarack Sports, located at 9599 Greenville Rd.

Authorities said three suspects robbed the store before taking off in a black SUV on M-46. Information on what they took wasn’t immediately available.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who comes into contact with them is asked to call Montcalm County dispatchers at 989-831-5253 or Lakeview Police Department at 989-352-6211.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.