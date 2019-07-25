× Suspects sought in Montcalm Co. robbery

CATO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities are searching for three men who robbed a sporting goods store in Montcalm County.

It happened around 5:34 p.m. at Tamarack Sports, located at 9599 Greenville Rd.

Authorities said three suspects robbed the store before taking off in a black SUV on M-46. Information on what they took wasn’t immediately available.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who comes into contact with them is asked to call Montcalm County dispatchers at 989-831-5253 or Lakeview Police Department at 989-352-6211.