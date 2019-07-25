× Water restrictions in place for part of Ottawa County this weekend

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Residents in a portion of Ottawa County are being asked to not water their lawns and not use any non-essential water due to a leak in a water main.

The ban will be in effect from Noon on Saturday, July 27 through Noon on Monday, July 29 for residents in Allendale Charter Township, Polkton Township and the City of Coopersville.

Ottawa County officials say that the restricted water use will allow the City of Grand Rapids to repair a leak in a transmission main. During the repair, connected utilities will have their water reduced. Officials say that with the water use restrictions in place, there will be enough water for essential uses.

The water will still be safe to drink during the restrictions.