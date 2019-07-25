Whitecaps changing name to Beer City Bung Hammers Saturday

Posted 4:15 PM, July 25, 2019, by

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Beer City Bung Hammers are making a return to West Michigan this weekend.

The West Michigan Whitecaps will become the Bung Hammers for their game Saturday against the Great Lakes Loons. A bung hammer is used for sealing a hole where beer is put into a barrel.

It is the second time West Michigan has honored Grand Rapids’ craft beer culture. Last year, they beat the Dayton Dragons in their only appearance.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark. A fireworks show will follow the game.

Beer City Bung Hammers merchandise can be purchased at the stadium or on the Whitecaps’ website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.