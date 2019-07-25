× Whitecaps changing name to Beer City Bung Hammers Saturday

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Beer City Bung Hammers are making a return to West Michigan this weekend.

The West Michigan Whitecaps will become the Bung Hammers for their game Saturday against the Great Lakes Loons. A bung hammer is used for sealing a hole where beer is put into a barrel.

It is the second time West Michigan has honored Grand Rapids’ craft beer culture. Last year, they beat the Dayton Dragons in their only appearance.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Ballpark. A fireworks show will follow the game.

Beer City Bung Hammers merchandise can be purchased at the stadium or on the Whitecaps’ website.