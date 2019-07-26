2nd annual surf festival sweeping beaches in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — After their first year was a success, the Great Lakes Surf Festival is planning to hold their second annual event.

It’s happening at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17 at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

Event goers will be able to surf, paddle board, kayak, and even practice yoga directly on the beach.

Organizers say they’ll also have music, food, and a raffle with several surfboards and paddle boards being given away alongside a trip to Costa Rica.

For more details head to greatlakessurffestival.com.

