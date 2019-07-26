Wonderland being brought to life on stage in Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you’re still wondering why a raven is like a writing desk, you may want to head to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.

The first of five performances of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is set for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27.

The colorful characters of Lewis Carroll’s 1865 book of the same name will be brought to life by talented West Michigan teens, all of whom are part of the theatre’s intensive summer repertory program.

Following Saturday’s show, four more are slated for the following week.

For tickets and more information, head to grct.org.