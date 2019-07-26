Art institute hosting week of art camps aimed at kids

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An art institute in West Michigan is holding a week of art camps for kids.

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts says they have camps for grades one through five.

Campers tour the museum with their teachers before returning to work on their own 2D and 3D creations, with materials provided by the institute.

The institute also has mixed media art camps for ages 11 to 16.

Kids can visit for full or half days, though organizers request that participants be sent with a lunch if they’ll be there the whole day.

For a full schedule head to the institute’s website.