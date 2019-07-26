Art institute hosting week of art camps aimed at kids

Posted 9:58 AM, July 26, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An art institute in West Michigan is holding a week of art camps for kids.

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts says they have camps for grades one through five.

Campers tour the museum with their teachers before returning to work on their own 2D and 3D creations, with materials provided by the institute.

The institute also has mixed media art camps for ages 11 to 16.

Kids can visit for full or half days, though organizers request that participants be sent with a lunch if they’ll be there the whole day.

For a full schedule head to the institute’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.