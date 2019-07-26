Bernie Sanders calls for shutdown of Michigan oil pipeline

Democratic presidential hopeful and Vermont US Senator Bernie Sanders speaks on stage during a Town Hall event at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles, California on July 25, 2019.FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Bernie Sanders has become the second Democratic presidential hopeful to call for shutting down an oil pipeline that crosses a channel linking two of the Great Lakes.

The Vermont senator said in a tweet Thursday that Enbridge’s Line 5 should be decommissioned and new fossil fuel infrastructure banned.

Line 5 carries oil and natural gas liquids from Superior, Wisconsin, to Sarnia, Ontario. It runs beneath the Straits of Mackinac connecting Lakes Huron and Michigan. It traverses large sections of northern Wisconsin and Michigan.

Sanders announced his position on the ninth anniversary of a rupture of another Enbridge pipeline that spilled 1 million gallons of oil into the Kalamazoo River.

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee also has endorsed a Line 5 shutdown ahead of Democratic presidential debates in Detroit next week.

1 Comment

  • BP

    So, what is the alternative Bernie? Hot cocoa and hugs? What do you want the U.P. to do? go back to the stone age? It’s easy for him to want it closed – it doesn’t affect him and his wealthy family at all.

    Reply
