Ceremony concludes decade of work to honor fallen officers

Posted 9:34 AM, July 26, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. — A ceremony in Lansing is being held to officially dedicate a monument honoring law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

The Michigan Law Enforcement Officer Memorial Fund Commission will host that ceremony at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 next to Memorial Park on Allegan St.

The completion of the monument caps off a 14-year effort by the commission to properly honor fallen officers.

Attorney General Dana Nessel and others will speak during the ceremony, which is set to last for a couple hours.

The names of nearly 600 fallen officers will also be read aloud.

