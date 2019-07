SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The grim works of Edgar Allan Poe are set to hit the stage in South Haven.

Actor, Lucien Douglas, will perform classic Poe tales including “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Raven” during a show titled “A Shadow Among Strangers.”

The performance set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jily 27 at First United Methodist Church on Michigan Ave.

Tickets for adults are $10 while students can get in for free.

For more information, visit at southhaventheatreseries.org.