KENTWOOD, Mich. - West Michigan's very first Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant opens Monday, July 29.

Cooper's Hawk is a lifestyle brand centered around food and wine, they're also home to the largest wine club in America at nearly 400,000 members.

Come check out their Napa-style tasting room and artisan market concept, this will be their 37th location in the country.

Cooper's Hawk is located at 4515 28th Street SE in Kentwood.