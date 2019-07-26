Beach Hazards Advisories in effect for Saturday

Former employee brings suit against Tigers, Bosio

Posted 6:48 PM, July 26, 2019, by

DETROIT, MI - APRIL 20: Chris Bosio #29 of the Detroit Tigers walks through the dugout during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on April 20, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — A former clubhouse attendant has brought a discrimination lawsuit against the Detroit Tigers and former pitching coach Chris Bosio.

In a complaint filed this week in Wayne County Circuit Court, Derrell Coleman II, who is black, accuses Tigers management of tolerating “a culture of racism” and says Bosio called him a “monkey” in June of 2018. The suit says Coleman has experienced mental anguish and emotional distress.

The Tigers announced on June 27, 2018, that Bosio was being fired for “insensitive comments” that violated team policy. Bosio later told USA Today he was fired for using the word “monkey” but insisted it wasn’t in a racial or demeaning context.

The Tigers said in a statement Friday that the team has a “zero tolerance policy” for workplace harassment. It was not clear if Bosio had an attorney.

