Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, BayBay! She's is a 4-year-old female Boxer mix who currently lives with another dog. BayBay has no history with cats or kids, so a slow introduction is recommended.

Pet-A-Pawlooza

Visit HSWM on Saturday, July 27 at the fourth annual Pet-A-Pawlooza for a great day of fun, community, education & collaboration from 12-5 p.m. at the U.S. Army Reserve facility on 3 Mile Road in Walker. HSWM will have cats and kittens available for adoption during the event.

Grow Your Pride Adoption Special

To celebrate the release of the Lion King (and all the cats being lifted into the air like Simba this week) HSWM is running an adoption special on cats, critters, and even kittens!

On Friday and Saturday only, kittens will be $75 to adopt! Adult cats will be fee waived, and all critters will be just $10. All cats and kittens are adopt one, get one free! HSWM is open on Friday from 12-7 and Saturday from 11-4.

To learn more, visit hswestmi.org or call (616)-453-8900.