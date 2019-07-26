How to make summer travel with an infant easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is almost here, which means it’s family vacation time! But traveling with kids, particularly babies, can be challenging to say the least.

The Simple Moms blogger Jamie Plott is no stranger to this stress. She stopped by to share her tips for traveling with a baby this summer.

Tip 1: Invest in Two Cloth Diapers

Cloth diapers aren’t for everyone, but every traveling parent should invest in at least two cloth diaper wraps or covers. They are waterproof and non-absorbent. Put them over a disposable diaper to help contain any blow-outs on the road, which are especially not fun when confined in a car or plane with only so much clothing on-hand!

Tip 2: Always Have a Spare Change of Clothes

A change of clothes is necessary not just for baby, but for parents too! Kids will inevitably get carsick or airsick, and usually, the unintended target is mom or dad. If parents don’t want to reach their destination in dirty clothes, having a spare change of clothes key!

Tip 3: Keep Baby’s Nose Hydrated

Especially with the dry air in an airplane, parents are going to want some nasal saline to keep baby’s nose nice and hydrated. Snot-sucking devices are also going to help keep their sinuses clear and open, especially during air travel when congestion can be really uncomfortable for the baby.

Tip 4: Think of Baby’s Immune System Development

Whether it's taking the new baby on a plane or just out to the beach, they're going to encounter a lot of new germs. Babies are particularly susceptible since their immune systems are still developing in the early stages of life. Take a proactive approach with a reputable infant probiotic that’s easy to use and scientifically proven to crowd out harmful bacteria.

Tip 5: Bring Disinfectant Wipes in Your Carry-on Bag

Think of all the people touching the surfaces babies will be coming in contact with after coughing/sneezing. A couple disinfectant wipes are easy to pack in a diaper bag and bring along for a quick wipe-down on surfaces baby is going to come in contact with.

Find tips about traveling with baby and more on TheSimpleMoms.com.