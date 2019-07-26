Jeter’s foundation donates $3.2M for Kalamazoo ballfields

Posted 9:25 AM, July 26, 2019, by

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 11: Derek Jeter attends Haute Living Celebrates Derek Jeter With Perrier-Jouët At Mr. C Coconut Grove on April 11, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A charitable organization founded by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter is donating about $3.2 million to renovate a baseball and softball complex at his Michigan high school.

The Kalamazoo Public Schools district announced the donation Thursday from the Turn 2 Foundation. Planned work includes new fields, seating and dugouts as well as synthetic turf. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports school officials say the project is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

Jeter, who is the Miami Marlins CEO, says in a statement he hopes the project “will inspire local youth to work hard to achieve their full potential and accomplish their goals.”

Jeter graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1992 and the baseball field at the complex was named Derek Jeter Field in his honor in 2012.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.