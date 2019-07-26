Beach Hazards Advisories in effect for Saturday

Morris & Holt adjust to living with host family, three young girls

Posted 7:06 PM, July 26, 2019, by

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Joshua Holt and Tre Morris have been close friends and teammates for over a year now at the University of Missouri. This summer, they're teammates once again playing summer collegiate baseball with the Muskegon Clippers. Holt and Morris are not only teammates this summer but they're also living together with Clippers pitching coach and general manager, Steve Cutter along with his family.

"Coach Cutter has three daughters that are all under the age of 12," Morris laughed, "so I guess being at the house and playing with the little girls and having fun with them [is the biggest difference]."

"Yeah, there's three girls that are less than 12," Holt also laughed, "so getting to play with them and listen to their stories and play games, that's the biggest difference."

 

