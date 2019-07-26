Pirates set to plunder northern MI for PirateFest

BOYNE, Mich. — Pirates will soon be invading Michigan in their search for treasure.

Boyne City PirateFest is set to last from August 8 through August 11.

Apart from the pillaging and plundering there’s also going to be a family movie night, a parade, and even a haunted pirate river ride.

According to their website, the festival “celebrates the Michigan Lakes and all they have to offer. PirateFest is committed to furthering education and protection of our natural resources, enjoying the bounty around us, and having fun doing so. All while engaging the community and visitors alike.

If you would like to learn more head to boynecitypiratefest.com.

