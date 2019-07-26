Taco seasonings recalled nationwide over salmonella concerns

LENEXA, Kan. — Williams Foods LLC is recalling some of its taco seasoning products over salmonella contamination concerns.

According to the FDA, the company is recalling two different taco seasoning products:

1-ounce package of Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix, with an item number of 564829444. The product’s UPC is 0 78742 24572 0, with a best by date of 07/08/2021 and 07/09/2021.

1.25-ounce package HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium, with an item number of 050215. The product’s UPC is 0 41220 79609 0, with a best by date of 07/10/2021, 07/11/2021 and 07/15/2021.

No other “Best By” dates are being recalled.

The company says these seasonings contain a cumin spice that was involved in a salmonella recall issued by Mincing Spice Co.

The product is sold in select retail grocery stores across the nation.

The company is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution and says there have been no reports of illness.

Consumers who purchased these seasonings are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of salmonella poisoning usually begin 12 to 72 hours after consuming the bacteria and can last four to seven days. They include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, according to the CDC. Most people recover on their own. Patients who experience severe diarrhea may require hospitalization. If severely ill patients are not treated, the illness can be deadly.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the customer service center at 1-800-847-5608, or email customerservice@chg.com.