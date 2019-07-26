Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another great weekend to go out and explore West Michigan! Here are a few events for the whole family in Todd's Weekend Adventures.

Coast Guard Festival

The Coast Guard Festival kicks off in Grand Haven today. On Thursday, the ships sailed in and they'll be around all weekend long. Some will even be open for tours.

The first concert on Friday night is Bruce in the USA- a Bruce Springsteen Tribute at 8 p.m.

Of course, there will be parades, plenty of food and more. For the full event list head to coastguardfest.org.

It runs until August 4.

Color Run

Let the love shine at the happiest run under the sun! The Color Run is back in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Run a 5K where it's less about the time and more about having fun and getting doused from head-to-toe in different colors.

At the end of the race, it's larger than life party with music, dancing, and massive color throws.

It starts at 9 a.m. at Calder Plaza with waves going every few minutes until around 9:45.

There is still time to sign-up just head to thecolorrun.com.

Leila Arboretum Music Festival

Here's a chance to jam to some music this weekend at the Leila Arboretum Music Festival in Battle Creek.

There will be 60 bands, three beverage tents, dozens of food and craft vendors and it's all free with just a $10 parking fee.

Vendors start selling their goodies at 10 a.m. and the music starts at 11 and goes all day.

Berlin Raceway Beach Bash

It's the Berlin Raceway Beach Bash on Saturday.

The Super Late Models are racing for a $4,000 prize in a 75-lap special event. Meet the racers and get autographs and photos starting at 5:30, and the race starts at 6:30.

Adults tickets cost $12, kids 8-11 are $5, and kids 7 and under get in for free.

Find more details at berlinraceway.com.