PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two Cass County men are in custody on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine.

The Cass County Sheriff says his department executed a search warrant in the 69000 block of Hazel Street in Porter Township on Thursday. They found about 25 grams of meth and meth paraphernalia in the home.

The homeowner, a 47-year-old man, and his friend, a 36-year-old man from Three Rivers, were arrested. The homeowner is also facing charges of Maintaining a Drug House.